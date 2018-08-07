Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSJ. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 131.8% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 314.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF remained flat at $$103.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

