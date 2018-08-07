Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hudbay Minerals from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals opened at $4.90 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $371.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,087.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 497,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 630,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

