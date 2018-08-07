Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a focus stock rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a c$6.79 rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.55.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals opened at C$6.57 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$44,548.00. Also, Director Alan Thomas Chalmers Hair bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.01 per share, with a total value of C$80,100.00. Insiders have bought 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 in the last three months.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

