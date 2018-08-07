HubSpot (HUBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.analystratings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,550. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 1.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $2,488,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,217 shares of company stock worth $14,728,799. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $44,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

