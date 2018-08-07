Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,172. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Hubbell has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

