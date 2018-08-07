Hub Group (HUBG) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $47.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 604,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 485,807 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 657,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

