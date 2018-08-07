Huami Corp’s (HMI) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Huami’s (NYSE:HMI) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 7th. Huami had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Huami stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Huami has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huami in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Huami by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 224,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

