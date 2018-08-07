HSBC Reiterates “€107.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (RHM)

HSBC set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, equinet set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

RHM stock opened at €99.76 ($117.36) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

