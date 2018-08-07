HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 730 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.45) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 810 ($10.49) to GBX 800 ($10.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.80) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 708.30 ($9.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 766.89 ($9.93).

HSBA stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 708.60 ($9.17). The stock had a trading volume of 33,069,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 618 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Marc Moses bought 17,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £125,900.08 ($162,977.45).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

