HSBC Analysts Give Hochtief (HOT) a €173.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €159.10 ($187.18) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €159.41 ($187.54).

Shares of Hochtief stock opened at €152.60 ($179.53) on Thursday. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

