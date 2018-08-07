Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) Insider Robert Fenwick Sells 70,000 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Robert Fenwick sold 70,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.02), for a total value of £325,500 ($421,359.22).

Robert Fenwick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, Robert Fenwick sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.71), for a total value of £259,000 ($335,275.08).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00), hitting GBX 464 ($6.01), during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 596.70 ($7.72).

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 57.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 470 ($6.08) to GBX 510 ($6.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 480 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.67) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.21) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 504.18 ($6.53).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.