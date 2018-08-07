Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Howard Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8060987195037 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Howard Bancorp traded up $0.15, hitting $16.40, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.14. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Several brokerages have commented on HBMD. Raymond James lowered Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $40,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at $617,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $54,449. 23.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

