Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reissued their hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLI. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,124. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 218,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,395,050.00, for a total value of $958,120,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 655 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $32,167.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $32,167.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,485,552 shares of company stock worth $989,749,547,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

