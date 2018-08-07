Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hornbeck Offshore Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.7110896727031 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:HOS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,370. The company has a market cap of $154.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. sell-side analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

