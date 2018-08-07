Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773,545 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Hormel Foods worth $142,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 651,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

