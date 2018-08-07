Holderness Investments Co. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $332,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,592 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 30,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com opened at $1,823.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,880.05. The company has a market cap of $894.68 billion, a PE ratio of 400.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $23,314,216 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.