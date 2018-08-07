Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 1,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,094.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,246 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

