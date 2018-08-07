Himax Technologies (HIMX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HIMX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.76.

Himax Technologies traded down $0.06, reaching $6.46, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,758,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,093. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -0.15. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $162.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

