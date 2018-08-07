Hikari Power Ltd Invests $225,000 in 58.com Inc (WUBA) Stock

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in 58.com by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.98 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.