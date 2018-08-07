HighPoint Resources (HPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HighPoint Resources opened at $6.42 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 3.32. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David R. Macosko sold 22,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

