Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCLP. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Hi-Crush Partners traded down $0.03, reaching $13.07, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,564. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is presently 297.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCLP. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 213.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 95.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

