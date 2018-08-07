Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.8767713204311 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. OTR Global raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $15.98 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 49,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $861,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,687.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 337,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $5,065,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,576,070 shares of company stock worth $105,025,035. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.