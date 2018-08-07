Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $225,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust opened at $21.81 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

