Hero Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Hero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Qryptos. Over the last week, Hero has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Hero has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $465.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hero was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Hero is herotoken.io . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Hero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

