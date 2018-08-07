Heritage Global (HGBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of Heritage Global traded up $0.02, hitting $0.47, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.27. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.68.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. It provides auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services for financially distressed businesses and properties; and accounts receivable brokerage services, as well as purchases and sells industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debts.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.