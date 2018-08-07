Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.52 million.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In related news, VP John Lucks sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $76,271.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 188,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean traded down $0.15, reaching $23.70, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,738. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

