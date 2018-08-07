Hercules Capital Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Hercules Capital opened at $13.57 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 284.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $14,788,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

