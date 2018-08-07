Hercules Capital (HTGC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $13.75 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

HTGC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

