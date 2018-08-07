Hellofresh (HFG) PT Set at €16.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.40 ($18.12).

Hellofresh opened at €14.34 ($16.87) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.86 ($10.42) and a one year high of €14.00 ($16.47).

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

