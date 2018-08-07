Helios Advantage Income Fund (HAV) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Helios Advantage Income Fund (NYSE:HAV) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helios Advantage Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.8682925124447 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Helios Advantage Income Fund Company Profile

Helios Advantage Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income. The Fund seeks capital growth as a secondary investment objective. It invests a majority of its total assets in below-investment-grade debt securities.

