Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) PT Set at €3.10 by Commerzbank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €3.10 ($3.60) price target by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.37 ($3.92).

Shares of HDD opened at €2.44 ($2.84) on Tuesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

