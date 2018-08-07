Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 282,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, VP Thomas Kivell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $40,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,799 shares of company stock worth $965,492. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPAR opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.85 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

