HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. HealthStream also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

HealthStream traded down $0.11, hitting $29.23, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,765. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $936.78 million, a PE ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.56.

In other HealthStream news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $383,959.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 81,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

