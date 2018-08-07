Healthequity (HQY) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News articles about Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Healthequity earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1938290746835 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HQY stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Healthequity from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Healthequity from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $2,553,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,672.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 240,654 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $16,833,747.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,593 shares of company stock worth $25,086,968. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.