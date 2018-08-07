Head to Head Survey: Vermillion (VRML) versus Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vermillion and Riot Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermillion 0 1 0 0 2.00 Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vermillion currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. Riot Blockchain has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Vermillion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vermillion is more favorable than Riot Blockchain.

Risk & Volatility

Vermillion has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermillion and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermillion -350.66% -283.32% -138.76% Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermillion and Riot Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermillion $3.12 million 13.69 -$10.49 million N/A N/A Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 546.00 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.51

Vermillion has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Vermillion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Vermillion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

