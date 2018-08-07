Head-To-Head Survey: FunctionX (FNCX) vs. 58.com (WUBA)

FunctionX (OTCMKTS: FNCX) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FunctionX and 58.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A 58.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

58.com has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 58.com is more favorable than FunctionX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of FunctionX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FunctionX and 58.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FunctionX $4.51 million 0.15 -$61.86 million N/A N/A 58.com $1.54 billion 6.20 $211.89 million $1.33 49.06

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Volatility and Risk

FunctionX has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 58.com has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FunctionX and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FunctionX N/A N/A N/A 58.com 13.92% 7.54% 5.18%

Summary

58.com beats FunctionX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FunctionX Company Profile

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The company's platform provides various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, yellow pages, and other local services categories. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising real-time bidding, priority listing, various other lead-generation services, and display advertising. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

