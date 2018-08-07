Head to Head Survey: Equity BancShares (EQBK) and Select Bancorp (SLCT)

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ: SLCT) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Bancorp and Equity BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity BancShares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Equity BancShares has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Select Bancorp and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 8.96% 7.56% 0.87% Equity BancShares 17.33% 9.59% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Bancorp and Equity BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $42.69 million 4.25 $3.18 million $0.61 21.21 Equity BancShares $118.13 million 5.08 $20.64 million $1.98 20.77

Equity BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp. Equity BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity BancShares beats Select Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Washington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

