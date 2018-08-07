Head to Head Review: NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) & Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS: NVZMY) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Spark Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 Spark Therapeutics 1 9 12 0 2.50

NOVOZYMES A/S/S currently has a consensus target price of $54.97, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $79.24, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Spark Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Therapeutics is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Dividends

NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Spark Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVOZYMES A/S/S 22.08% 29.76% 17.47% Spark Therapeutics -935.38% -51.76% -42.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Spark Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.21 billion 5.82 $473.62 million $1.59 33.19 Spark Therapeutics $12.07 million 228.52 -$253.48 million ($7.63) -9.67

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats Spark Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products. It also provides enzymes for baking applications, including freshness, product appearance, dough improvement, etc.; and brewing applications comprising fermentation control, separation and filtration, etc., as well as for use in lactose-free dairy, trans fats removal, etc. in the food and beverages industry. In addition, the company offers enzymes and microorganisms for use in the production of cellulosic ethanol, starch-based ethanol, enzymatic biodiesel, and sugarcane ethanol in the bioenergy industry; and feed enzymes for use in animal feed, probiotics for animal health applications, microbials for aquaculture applications, and other enzymes and microorganisms for plant health and crop yield applications in the agriculture and feed industry. Further, it provides enzymes and microorganisms for use in textile processing, pulp and paper production, leather preparation, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment solutions. The company has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of CLN2 disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

