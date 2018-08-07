Head-To-Head Contrast: Kirby (KEX) & GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

Kirby (NYSE: KEX) and GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and GasLog Partners LP Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 11.49% 4.83% 2.75% GasLog Partners LP Unit 33.85% 13.26% 4.84%

Kirby has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners LP Unit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GasLog Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Kirby does not pay a dividend. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GasLog Partners LP Unit has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of GasLog Partners LP Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kirby shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirby and GasLog Partners LP Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.21 billion 2.28 $313.18 million $2.05 41.34 GasLog Partners LP Unit $311.47 million 3.22 $112.83 million $2.09 11.70

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners LP Unit. GasLog Partners LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kirby and GasLog Partners LP Unit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 1 1 6 0 2.63 GasLog Partners LP Unit 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kirby presently has a consensus price target of $89.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given GasLog Partners LP Unit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners LP Unit is more favorable than Kirby.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP Unit beats Kirby on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. It serves oil refining and petrochemical companies. As of February 23, 2018, this segment owned or operated 998 inland tank barges with 22.0 million barrels of capacity, 302 inland towboats, 56 coastal tank barges with 5.4 million barrels of capacity, 53 coastal tugboats, 5 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 5 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, mining, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, fork lifts, and pumps and compressors; and manufactures and remanufactures pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, construction, and power generation companies, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

