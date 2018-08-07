Head-To-Head Contrast: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) vs. FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 20.07% -76.39% 14.64% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Cleveland-Cliffs does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.39 $367.00 million $0.50 21.76 FORTESCUE METAL/S $8.45 billion 1.18 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50 FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $10.55, suggesting a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than FORTESCUE METAL/S.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats FORTESCUE METAL/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

