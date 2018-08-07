Head-To-Head Comparison: SeaSpine (SPNE) vs. Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeaSpine and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -21.75% -27.65% -21.65% Arch Therapeutics N/A -211.54% -109.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $131.81 million 1.54 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -5.34 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.78 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaSpine and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

SeaSpine currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.53%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 616.16%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as provides other advantages during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprises naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

