Head-To-Head Comparison: Huntsman (HUN) vs. Nexeo Solutions (NXEO)

Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) and Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Nexeo Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 11.92% 24.14% 7.94% Nexeo Solutions 1.30% 11.16% 2.01%

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nexeo Solutions does not pay a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huntsman and Nexeo Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.93 $636.00 million $2.48 13.09 Nexeo Solutions $3.64 billion 0.22 $14.40 million $0.33 27.52

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeo Solutions. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexeo Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Huntsman and Nexeo Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 0 3 11 0 2.79 Nexeo Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Huntsman presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Nexeo Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Nexeo Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexeo Solutions is more favorable than Huntsman.

Risk & Volatility

Huntsman has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeo Solutions has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Huntsman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntsman beats Nexeo Solutions on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction. The company was formerly known as WL Ross Holding Corp. and changed its name to Nexeo Solutions, Inc. in June 2016. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

