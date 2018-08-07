Head-To-Head Comparison: Houlihan Lokey (HLI) versus Blackstone Group (BX)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Houlihan Lokey and Blackstone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 2 5 0 2.71 Blackstone Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus price target of $51.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Blackstone Group has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Blackstone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Group is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Blackstone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $963.36 million 3.30 $172.28 million $2.39 20.08 Blackstone Group $7.12 billion 3.25 $1.47 billion $2.81 12.46

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey. Blackstone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 16.85% 19.73% 12.84% Blackstone Group 22.12% 23.11% 9.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Group pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Blackstone Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Blackstone Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Houlihan Lokey on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It launches fixed income mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, and credit-focused funds for its clients. It invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with additional offices in San Francisco, California, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Beijing, China, Dubai, UAE, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Mexico City, Mexico, Paris, France, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Seoul, Korea, Shanghai, China, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, Copenhagen, Denmark, Toronto, Canada, Baltimore, Maryland, and Tokyo, Japan.

