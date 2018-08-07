Head-To-Head Comparison: Full House Resorts (FLL) & Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Full House Resorts and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 6 5 0 2.45

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $76.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Full House Resorts and Las Vegas Sands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $161.27 million 0.50 -$5.02 million N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $12.88 billion 4.23 $2.81 billion $3.04 22.73

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Full House Resorts does not pay a dividend. Las Vegas Sands pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Las Vegas Sands has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Full House Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -5.46% -10.85% -3.40% Las Vegas Sands 28.06% 35.22% 12.80%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Full House Resorts on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino that has 18,900 square feet of gaming space, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

