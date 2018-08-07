Head-To-Head Analysis: Williams Companies (WMB) vs. Antero Midstream Partners (AM)

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) and Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Williams Companies alerts:

This table compares Williams Companies and Antero Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 24.19% 3.81% 1.28% Antero Midstream Partners 32.94% 20.54% 10.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Williams Companies and Antero Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 2 12 0 2.86 Antero Midstream Partners 0 2 9 0 2.82

Williams Companies currently has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Antero Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Antero Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream Partners is more favorable than Williams Companies.

Dividends

Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Williams Companies pays out 215.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 118.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Antero Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams Companies and Antero Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $8.03 billion 3.21 $2.17 billion $0.63 49.43 Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million 7.82 $307.31 million $1.40 23.06

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Partners. Antero Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Williams Companies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Williams Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats Williams Companies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression services; natural gas liquids production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation services; and deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation services. The company transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Marcellus and Utica Shale water handling and treatment systems included 190 miles and 83 miles of pipelines, respectively; and gathering systems comprised 242 miles and 123 miles of pipelines, respectively. Antero Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.