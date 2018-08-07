HD Supply (HDS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HD Supply earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0597103650945 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

HD Supply stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider John Stegeman sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

