HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $259,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $130.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,781 shares of company stock worth $18,449,992. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

