HCA Healthcare (HCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.40.

HCA Healthcare traded up $4.88, hitting $130.16, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,831,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $130.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J William Morrow sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $604,805.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,781 shares of company stock worth $18,449,992. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,466,000 after buying an additional 343,121 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $29,804,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after buying an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 365.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 46.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 483,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 153,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

