HC Wainwright Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNCA. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 184,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,532. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,250,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $5,250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 169.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,488,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 164.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 492,961 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 266.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 234,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

