HC Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 190,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Duke Energy opened at $81.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

